Sonu Nigam weighs in on mandatory COVID rules amid world tour Zainab Nasir | October 06, 2021 Share

Singer Sonu Nigam is all set to kickstart his world tour and recently expressed concern over the mandatory quarantine rules in the UK, despite being fully vaccinated.



According to new rules, all Indian travelers are required to quarantine for 10 days.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonu Nigam said, "I am hopefully travelling to the UK in November for a concert which is called Rafi, Kishore Aur Main, which will be the beginning of my world tour."

"I hope that by then Covisheield is recognized in the UK and we don’t have to go through the quarantine."

He added, "I am being optimistic about it and hopefully by the time we are supposed to leave for the UK next month, this matter would be resolved."

The repeated delays and cancellations of concerts and shoots has affected the livelihood of thousands of musicians.