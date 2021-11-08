Entertainment Watch: Sania Mirza cheers in stands as husband Shoaib Malik hits fastest T20 fifty By Bakhtawar Ahmed | November 08, 2021

Pakistan cricket team continued their fantastic performance in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as they maintained their unbeaten record in the tournament.

On Sunday, in the Pakistan vs Scotland T20 match, the Green Shirts came out victorious by 72 runs as skipper Babar Azam and all-rounder Shoaib Malik registered half-centuries respectively.

Apart from Pakistan's crushing win over Scotland in Sharjah, the Indian tennis star Sania Mirza was also spotted rooting for hubby, Malik, who hit the fastest 50 in the history of Pakistan’s Men’s T20.





As Pakistan chose to bat first and had scored 112 runs at the loss of three wickets, when Malik came to bat. The all-rounder batsman scored the fastest 50 off just 18 balls to set a new record for himself.

He broke the previous record of Pakistani women cricket player Nida Dar, who scored Pakistan's fastest 50 off 20 balls against South Africa in 2019.

Malik’s exceptional performance, as he hit one 4 and six 6s in the last 2 overs, made his team to set a 189-run total against Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. And every time he hit a six, wife Sania Mizra, along with son Izhaan Mirza-Malk, rooted for the batter enthusiastically.

Screenshots of Sania cheering for Malik went viral on Twitter as netizens started giving credit to the star wife for being a "lucky charm" for him.

Pakistan defeated Scotland by 72 runs on the back of magnificent half centuries from Babar and Malik to set-up a Twenty20 World Cup semi-final clash against Australia.