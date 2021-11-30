Sanya Malhotra’s ‘disturbing’ breakup pushed her to reflect on herself

Actress Sanya Malhotra opened up about her ‘ heart-wrenching’ breakup and how she worked on her mental health in the wake of healing as she sat down for an interaction.



According to Sanya, it was hard to recover from the split but eventually healed as time passed.

In an interview with Brides Today, the Dangal actress said, “I think break-ups are hard for everyone. That is what pushed me to really work on myself. My last break-up was heart-wrenching for me: a four-year-long, long-distance relationship that began when I lived in Delhi. Right after we ended things, the lockdown was imposed and I was alone in Mumbai. But I took the time to process the situation and understand why things didn’t work out. I also understood that I needed to work on myself. 2020 was a good year for me, the year of healing.”

About self-love, Sanya stated, “Especially in Bollywood, where you’ll see one person running after another person for love, but it actually resides inside you.”



