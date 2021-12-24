Saboor Aly reacts to viral video with fiance Ali Ansari

Actress Saboor Aly reacted to paparazzi leaking her videos, spreading false rumours of a heated argument with fiance Ali Ansari.



Saboor turned to her Instagram stories addressing what she and Ali had been talking about while being recorded and papped.

"This serious discussion was actually about how me and Ali were uncomfortable with the people recording us without our consent, but we still had a lot of fun! Thanks for all the love and concern!" Saboor firing back at trolls who were making a big deal out of the couple's discussion.

please wait while file is uploading on server

A local magazine also shared a video snippet of Saboor engaging in a deep ‘serious’ discussion with Ali Ansari.







The video footage had been captured from Ali Ansari’s sister, Mariam Ansari’s shendi affair.