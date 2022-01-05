Armaan Malik drops teaser of his new romantic title track 'You' : Watch

Singer Armaan Malik started off 2022 with the trailer release of his latest single ‘You’ which has created excitement among fans.

The title track is based on strong feelings of love and the warm fuzzy feeling of finding a special someone.

Talking about the song, Armaan said, "I'm thrilled beyond words about presenting 'You'. It's a song straight from my heart. Apart from the cryptic posts on social media, I had been keeping the song a secret for far too long and it feels great to be able to finally share its teaser with my fans and to know that everyone will get to hear the song and watch the video in just a few days!"

Further elaborating, "This is by far my most ambitious song and project and I just cannot wait for the world to experience it soon! Paris is the city of love and I'm so glad that it became the milieu of the most romantic song of my music career.”

The song is set to premiere in 44 hours.

Armaan Malik cannot wait for the song to hit streaming platforms.



