Siddhant Chaturvedi refuses to talk about film 'Gehraiyaan' with dad out of respect

Siddhant Chaturvedi's dad wants to discuss film ' Gehraiyan'





Bollywood star Siddhant Chaturvedi disclosed not discussing the film Gehraiyaan with his dad following his family’s reaction to his role.

His acting had garnered immense appreciation from fans globally where he essayed the lead role and did some intimate scenes.

In an interview with social media star Janice, the Gully Boy actor said, “My father came to my room saying that I want to talk about this film. I told him no need and that I am going to sleep.”

He further added, “Ye koi baat hai baap bete ke beech mein karne waali (Is this a topic that should be discussed between a father and a son). I haven't talked to him about it even today. Are kuch hai matlab lihaaz kuch hota hai na, kuch daayre hote hain matlab (There are some things like respect and boundaries). Being an actor you have to do all kinds of roles.”

Chaturvedi now has the movie Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter lined up in his kitty.