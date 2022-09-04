Amitabh Bachchan accepts Govinda 'more popular' than him in unearthed video

There was a time when Govinda was more reportedly more popular than Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is reputed as one of the biggest stars of India. However, there was a time when his stardom was eclipsed by his fellow actor Govinda.

In the late 1980s, Bollywood's 'angry young man' was in an effort to carve himself a new identity as his previous one was getting stale.

Meanwhile, Govinda's popularity was surging after blockbuster films, like Coolie No 1, with the actor subsequently becoming a household name.

In an old interview, the Sholay actor recalled collaborating with Govinda for a film when some group of kids approached us for autographs.

"I was shooting with Govinda for Hum when a group of young kids came up to me and one of the boys asked for an autograph."

Bachchan continued: "Govinda was standing next to me. There was a young, cute girl who gave him a slap and said ‘Not him. Take Govinda’s autograph.”

Bachchan also admitted that “people will want to watch the younger lot.”

"I made mistakes and kept trying to rectify them in film after film. But there’s no denying that it is the turn of the younger boys now because today’s audiences are between 18 and 30,” the veteran actor added.

Bachchan has worked with all the generations of actors that later joined Bollywood. In his upcoming film Brahmastra, he will share the screen alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.