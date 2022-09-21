Qes tactfully responds to Taloulah Mair's savage claims

A Pakistani filmmaker Qes Ahmed issued a statement after his ex British model girlfriend Taloulah Mair accused him of being with Aima Baig.

Qes has uttered harsh words about Mair and called all her blames nonsense.

Reacting to all the false claims, Qes took to his Instagram page and wrote, "I've been made aware that a woman from my past has been saying some out-of-order things about me. She's accused me of stealing from her and is reaching out to people I know without context screenshots and false facts."



"Earlier this year, she did a very similar thing where she reached out to my clients with the same story. She then demanded I pay her 10,000 Euros and after much frustration upon advice from my family, I decide to pay it in order to achieve peace."



He then went on to accuse Mair, "This woman has not had a job ever. She's lived off of sugar daddies for the last few years, even whilst we were together. She's been through a lot so it's understandable, however, I can't just sit and allow this nonsense to continue. She's literally extorted me for 10,000 Euros, made extremely racist remarks, cheated on me throughout the relationship and is accusing me of doing exactly all of the above to her."















