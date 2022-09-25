Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra collects INR 5 crore on Day 16

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's most awaited film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is still going strong even 16 days after its theatrical release as the film added INR 5 crore to its tally as its 16th-day collection at the box office, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per the reports, the film holds strong after National Cinema day on which Brahmastra managed to collect INR 10.3 crore. After that, the film did a business of more than INR 5 crore at the domestic box office.

The film is expected to do further well as multiplexes continue to experiment with ticket pricing which may cause the weekdays to have lower rates.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore; moreover, it has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.