Alia Bhatt, hubby Ranbir Kapoor name their kid 'Raha'

Newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have announced the name of their newly born girl.

Taking to Instagram, the Brahmastra actor gave a glimpse of her daughter with a jersey in the background, crafted Raha on it.

Alia credited Raha's grandmother Neetu Kapoor for coming up with the blessed name.

As caption, she wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meaning."





"Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom and bliss."



She added, "And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

The Darlings starlet gave birth at the Reliance hospital.







