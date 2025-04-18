Jake Paul eyes big fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. this summer

Jake Paul, who became famous as a content creator and later turned into a professional boxer is back in the news!
As per The Ring Magazine, he's close to finalizing a boxing match with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, a former world champion and the son of famous Mexican boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez.
The magazine's social media post stated that “Jake Paul is ready to fight Julio César Chávez Jr in a cruiserweight match this summer."
Paul made headlines last year when he convinced famous boxer Mike Tyson to fight again after nearly 20 years of retirement in which Paul easily claimed victory.
The fight was streamed live on Netflix which drew massive audience of more than 108 million viewers, making it most-watched sporting event in the history of the platform.
So far, Paul has won 11 out of 12 matches, beating several well-known MMA fighters like Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz.
His only loss was against Tommy Fury, the brother of famous heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and that fight is considered the most legitimate challenge he’s faced in boxing so far.
Meanwhile, Cesar Chavez had not fought for nearly three years before his return to ring in 2024.
His last fight was in December 2018, where he won against David Zegarra, however, in 2024 Cesar Chavez made a strong comeback to boxing by defeating Uriah Hall on the undercard of Paul's fight against Perry.
The fight is likely to take place in the summer and the official announcement confirming the date and details will be made in the next few days.