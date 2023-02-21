NBA All Stars Weekend 2023: Ranveer Singh, Malala Yousafzai rub shoulders

Ranveer Singh and Malala Yousafzai have an encounter

A myriad of famous personalities attended the NBA All Stars weekend 2023 but what caught eyes of desi's around was Malala Yousafzai's encounter with Ranveer Singh.

Ben Affleck, Hasan Minhaj, Chris Tucker, Vin Diesel, Post Malone and Lindsey Vonn also graced the event. For the unversed, the Simmba actor also met with Ben and soon indulged in a deep conversation.

Taking to Instagram, Singh shared a picture from his time at the event, including meetup with the Nobel Prize winner and her husband, Asser Malik.

In the picture, the 83 star was seen standing next to the pair, as they posed for a selfie together. Covered in a jacket with big sunglasses, the Indian actor surely stood out in his hippie-fashion looks.

Singh's wife Deepika Padukone was not spotted which means he was rather alone.











