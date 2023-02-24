Ayesha Omar clears the air on her rumored affair with Shoaib Malik

Ayesha Omar once made headlines in a bold photoshoot with cricketer Shoaib Malik

Actress Ayesha Omer assured she will never be attracted to a married man after being asked about her connection to famous cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Speculations of their link up have been doing rounds since their sultry photoshoot went viral up to the day Shoaib and Sania Malik's divorce took the gram by storm.

In an interview with former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar Omar revealed how she had been blamed for Sania and Shoaib's breakup.

The Bulbulay actor refuted all claims, "I will never be attracted to a married or committed man, ever. Everyone knows me... that goes without saying."

Mentioning the shoot, Akhtar called it the most revealing one but Omar addressed it by saying, "Who said that?" The host then further reiterated, "It became a big controversy," and to this the actress replied, "Woh yahan nahi thi, (That was not here) across the border thi."

Mirza and Malik got married in 2010 and have been living in Dubai and are parents to a son Izhaan.



