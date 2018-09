View this post on Instagram

A lot of times my job has allowed me to witness days and moments that humble me. Today was one of those days. Today I’m also proud to say that my country is one of the most generous countries of the world. The Government and people of Pakistan – with the support of the international community – have been generously hosting Afghan refugees for nearly forty years. Since 2002, around 4.3 million Afghan refugees have returned back to Afghanistan under the largest voluntary return programme in the world. The UN refugee agency has been closely working with the Government of Pakistan and other partners to ensure that the rights of refugees are fully protected. Pakistan continues to host 1.39 million Afghan refugees. You may ask, why should we care? We must care because more than half of the refugees are kids. A lot of them came unaccompanied, without their mothers or fathers.. a lot of them were even born here. They are our future, every child in the world is. No one chooses to be a refugee. No one chooses to leave their home. #unhcrpakistan #UNHCR @unhcrpakistan