ثانیہ مرزا نے گھر پر فِٹ رہنے کا آسان طریقہ بتادیا

View this post on Instagram

Aah! Just two weeks of lockdown and I am already missing my workout sessions. Never mind! Why stop chasing your fitness goals when you can easily do Bulgarian lunges at home This season just focus on your fitness and leave pain worries to Volini Maxx. Because #FitnessNeverStops @MyVolini. I nominate my friends @anammirzaaa and @asad_ab18 to #WorkOutAtHome & share their videos with #FitnessNeverStops and #VoliniMaxx