نیلم منیر نے ڈپریشن سے نجات کا طریقہ بتا دیا

Life is never a bed of roses. We suffer from heartbreak, pain, and calamity, any of which might drive us to depression. However, at times depression can just be there for no specific reason at all, and when this happens it is imperative that we seek help for it. Allah SWT The Creator of Universe has revealed The Noble Quran as a guide for mankind till the end of time, giving us a guide to help us through depression. We should study the Holy Quran to get rid of depression and anxiety. May Allah Kareem bless us with peace and patience. Aameen