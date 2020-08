صنم بلوچ نے پہلی بار بیٹی کے ساتھ تصویر شیئر کردی

View this post on Instagram

As much as there’s this motherhood glow on Sanam’s face, just as much excited, happy and sentimental I am for becoming an uncle myself. ️️ Sending lots of duas, wishes, prayers and love to the little one!! Folks! That’s Sanam Baloch with her baby daughter ️ MashaAllah! @thesanambaloch . . . . . . . . . . . . . #styleicon #instagram #vogue #love #live #photography ##sanambaloch #pakistan #actor #celebrity #drama #interview #celebrities #tv #قطر #fashion #gossipgirl #sister #siblings #interview #tagforlikes #friends #paris #france #mother #motherdaughter #mom #newmom #niece