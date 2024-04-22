Pink Full Moon 2024: Everything to know about the celestial event

  • by Web Desk
  • April 22, 2024
A Pink Full Moon or a Pink Super Moon is all set to illuminate the sky on April 23rd, 2024.

It is a celestial event that promises to dazzle with its beauty and significance.

Here's everything you need to know about this upcoming lunar phenomenon.

What is a Pink Full Moon?

Contrary to its name, a Pink Full Moon does not actually appear pink in color. Instead, the name "Pink Moon" is derived from the pink wildflowers called "phlox" that bloom in abundance during this time of year in North America.

This full moon in April is also known by other names such as the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, or the Fish Moon.

When and where to see it?

The Pink Full Moon will reach its peak illumination on the night of April 26th, 2024. It will be visible across the night sky in the Northern Hemisphere.

To catch a glimpse of this stunning lunar display, simply look up at the moonrise after sunset on the evening of the 26th.

What does Pink Full Moon indicate?

The Pink Full Moon marks the first full moon after the vernal equinox, indicating the arrival of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

It comes as the occasion for renewal and growth in nature, making it an auspicious moment to connect with the realms of the Earth.

Tips for moon viewing:

For optimal moon viewing, check local weather forecasts to ensure clear skies on the night of April 26th. Find a location with minimal light pollution for the best visibility.

You can also bring binoculars or a telescope if you have them to enhance your lunar experience.

Best locations to watch the Pink Full Moon in UK:

  • Edinburgh
  • Sheffield, Newcastle upon Tyne, Manchester & Glasgow (joint position)
  • Leicester
  • London & Leeds (joint position)
  • Belfast
  • Coventry
  • Bradford
  • Birmingham & Cardiff (joint position)
  • Nottingham & Liverpool (joint position)
  • Bristol

Will Pink Moon coincide with Lyrid Meteor Shower?

The Pink Moon is expected to align with the peak of the Lyrid meteor shower on April 22, as noted by the American Meteor Society.

While the peak is brief, observers in areas with dark, clear skies might still catch sight of occasional meteors.

