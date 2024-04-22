Taylor Swift reacts to 'The Tortured Poets Department' reviews: 'my heart exploding'

Taylor Swift wholeheartedly reacted to some of the positive critic reviews of her album, The Tortured Poets Department.
The Karma hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 19 to respond to a number of reviews on her latest body of work, captioning each one with her own lyrics.
At first, Swift shared Rolling Stone's review, which analyzed Swift’s album as “confused, bitter, raging, vulnerable, yet more gloriously chaotic than we’ve ever heard her before.”
The Lover singer wrote in response, "And that's the closest I've come to my heart exploding," adding two white heart emojis.
Moreover, The 14-time Grammy winner reshared the appreciation post of The Times’ interview next, with a lyric from her song The Alchemy.
The singer concluded her series of resharing appreciation posts by adding Independent’s review, post on story.
In the response swift penned down lyric from The Tortured Poets Department, “Everyone we know understands why it’s meant to be.”
Taylor Swift fans are currently enjoying her 11th album's tracks while eagerly waiting for more updates.