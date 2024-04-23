Sana Javed spends her day by the pool: SEE

Sana Javed was a sight to behold as she enjoys some 'Me Time' by the pool.
Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the Khaani starlet dropped a picture of herself in a picturesque background clad in all black.
The picture featured Sana Javed sitting by a huge pool in a cloudy evening as cameras captured her in one frame.
She wore black pants and a black T-shirt with her black slippers and manicured nails doing justice to the lovely evening.
Sana Javed garnered fan reactions in an instant with her beauty and effervescent style.
One die-hard fan wrote, “Mashallah our beauty queen.”
“Fabulous picture,” penned another.
While the third commented, “Yeah I have to take her for honeymoon.”
The fourth expressed, “Love from India.”
Boasting around 9 million followers, the Romeo Weds Heer star’s post amassed around more than a million likes.
Sana Javed tied the knot with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik on January 20, setting the internet on fire with the shock reveal.
The couple have been spending quality time together lately ranging from their intimate birthday celebrations to the Eid-Ul-Fitr shenanigans.