Rebel Wilson's memoir reveals wild night at tech billionaire's party with British Royals

Rebel Wilson opened up about an unexpected invitation she received from a member of the British Royal Family to attend a drug-fueled orgy party hosted at the residence of a US tech billionaire.
Wilson in her memoir Rebel Rising, recounts the incident as a part of her Hollywood journey, reflecting on the unexpected experience she had along the way.
Without mentioning the name of the royal, Wilson provides three significant hints about his identity: he is male, the event took place in 2014, and he was somewhere between fifteenth and twentieth in line to the British throne.
She describes receiving a "last-minute invite to a tech billionaire's party" from this unnamed royal, who allegedly remarked to a male friend, "We need more girls."
The Pitch Prefect and Bridesmaids actress reminisces about her encounter with a British royal and witnessing a drug-fueled featuring acrobat, jousting and mermaids.
In her memoir, Wilson describes the setting as a medieval-themed event held in 2014 at a lavish ranch just outside Los Angeles.
Guests were encouraged to wear costumes, with Wilson donning a "buxom damsel outfit complete with cone hat," which, as she notes, complemented her "child-bearing hips."
Wilson further revealed that as the evening progressed, she observed acrobats mingling with the crowd, a giant firepit surrounded by cushions, and men jousting on horses in a field.
She also recalled her brief encounter with the billionaire host, who effectively "blanked" her, and describes the scene at the party as "insane," with drugs being openly handed around on trays.
The party escalated with a lavish firework display, followed by the appearance of another man with a tray of what looked like sweets.