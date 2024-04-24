Bella Hadid pens heartfelt birthday wish for sister Gigi Hadid: 'You inspire me'

  • by Web Desk
  • April 24, 2024
Bella Hadid pens heartfelt birthday wish for sister Gigi Hadid: 'You inspire me'
Gigi Hadid celebrated her birthday on April 23 inspiring a host of heartfelt messages 

Bella Hadid penned the sweetest birthday message for her sister Gigi Hadid, who turned 29 on April 23, 2024.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the supermodel dropped a series of adorable throwback photos of her and Gigi.


"Life without you would be nothing, I would be nothing! You inspire me and make me feel strong,” Bella penned a caption for the mother of baby Khai.

Her caption further read, "Watching you give birth and then raise the most perfect angel is the most magical gift a sister could ask for.”

“You are the best & coolest mama, best sister, best daughter, and best friend,” Bella further added.

She signed off her post by writing, “Anyone who has the privilege to be in your orbit is lucky, indeed! I love you sissy, you make me feel proud to be your sister. I’m obsessed with you in every single way! @gigihadid my jelly, giggles, sissy pantaloons for life.

Moreover, the birthday tributes did not seem to stop as the renowned fashion designer and Gigi’s close friend Donatella Versace wished her a very happy 29th birthday

She also shared a beautiful selfie with Gigi Hadid and wrote, "Happy Birthday to you, my girl @gigihadid."

"You are beautiful inside and out, Gigi. I hope you have the best day celebrating with Khai and all your loved ones. You deserve the best, always. Love you."

