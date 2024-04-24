Kate Middleton photographing Prince Louis means she is recovering

Kate Middleton taking new photograph for Prince Louis’ birthday on April 23 is an indication that her health is “getting better.”
Speaking on GB News, royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths recently stated that this development must have been a cause for optimism in the royal family.
Talking about the effort required to set up a picture with a young child, she said, “I think the fact she’s taken this photo is a sign she’s getting better. It takes a lot of time and energy.”
The Princess of Wales had been snapping and releasing an image of her birthday child on the eve of their birth anniversaries, but this year, the tradition was chopped off when Prince Louis’ portrait was uploaded on the next day instead.
Charlotte moved on to explain the time delay, saying that the media was left “on tenterhooks.”
“I think there had been trepidation.I think there had been some nervousness, Kate Middleton is functioning perhaps less rapidly than she used to because she is ill,” she suggested.
The royal expert added, “Who can blame her for the trepidation? Since the photo has come out, everyone has been looking for signs of Photoshop and I have to say there are no signs of that.”