Netflix ‘The Umbrella Academy’ begins ‘final countdown’ with season 4 trailer

Netflix time-travel series 'The Umbrella Academy' fourth and final season will release on August 8, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • May 30, 2024
Netflix ‘The Umbrella Academy’ kicks off ‘final countdown’ with season 4 trailer
Netflix ‘The Umbrella Academy’ final season trailer is out now

The wait is finally over!

Netflix has released the trailer of The Umbrella Academy season 4 (final season), on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

The final season’s trailer of the highly anticipating time-travel drama kicks off with The Umbrella Academy's children embarking on their last rescue mission, after introducing their final timeline.

Moreover, the exciting teaser showcases the unbreakable bond between The Umbrella Academy alums as they get through the difficult quests together.


The intriguing trailer of season 4 sparked fans’ excitement, leaving them curious on how the story will come to its best conclusion.

Reacting to the trailer, one fan noted, “Can't wait. The trailer gives us barely nothing, which is enough to be curious and excited hahaha.”

Another user wrote, “Absolutely bonkers so nice to see them but so sad that it is ending.”

Set in 1989, The Umbrella Academy depicts the story of seven infants, who were among the 43 newborns, birthed by unconnected women without even getting pregnant.

The seven babies were adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who creates The Umbrella Academy to train his "children" for saving the world.

Scheduled to release on Netflix on August 8, 2024, the studded cast of The Umbrella Academy includes, Aidan Gallagher, Elliot Page, Robert Sheehan, Tom Hopper and others. 

