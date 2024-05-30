Entertainment

Joe Jonas opens up about divorce pain in emotional new song teaser: Watch

Joe Jonas shares touching video referring to his divorce from Sophie Turner

  • by Web Desk
  • May 30, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Joe Jonas opens up about divorce pain in emotional new song teaser: Watch

Joe Jonas has unveiled a teaser for his upcoming song, which apparently addresses his recent divorce from actress Sophie Turner.

In a TikTok video, the Sucker crooner lip-synched on the lyrics, “Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for / Stop being sad, because you're making the room uncomfortable.”

He continued singing, “Okay, I get it, right now, you're feeling so miserable / Sometimes, I wish I had powers to be invisible / Even baddies get saddies and that's the hardest truth / Called your mommy and daddy, they don't know what to do.”


Joe appeared to be referring to his ex-wife, the Game of Thrones starlet, who "reactivated" their divorce proceedings in March after reaching a temporary child custody arrangement for their two kids in October.

Previously, the Dark Phoenix star opened up about her split from the Jonas brothers while conversing with British Vogue.

“I mean, those were the worst few days of my life,” Turner said.

She added, “I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States, and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out.”

To note, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner officially announced the end of “four wonderful years of marriage” on September 6.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash

Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Entertainment News

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Sonam Bajwa gushes over Fawad Khan, calls him her 'forever crush'
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Sofia Vergara reveals new meaning behind ex-husband’s tattoo
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Taylor Swift expresses love for fans after wrapping two 'magical' shows in Madrid
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Malaika Arora shares first post amid breakup with Arjun Kapoor
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Nicki Minaj’s Amsterdam show halts after detention at airport
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Lenny Kravitz teases about creating his own film
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt board flight to undisclosed location with Minal Khan
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Aditi Rao Hydari feels ‘honoured’ to represent India at Cannes
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Malaika Arora splits from Arjun Kapoor as their relationship ‘ran its course’
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Madonna faces lawsuit over explicit content at Celebration Tour shows
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Zayn Malik looks ‘dapper’ in latest snaps