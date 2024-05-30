Joe Jonas opens up about divorce pain in emotional new song teaser: Watch

Joe Jonas has unveiled a teaser for his upcoming song, which apparently addresses his recent divorce from actress Sophie Turner.
In a TikTok video, the Sucker crooner lip-synched on the lyrics, “Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for / Stop being sad, because you're making the room uncomfortable.”
He continued singing, “Okay, I get it, right now, you're feeling so miserable / Sometimes, I wish I had powers to be invisible / Even baddies get saddies and that's the hardest truth / Called your mommy and daddy, they don't know what to do.”
Joe appeared to be referring to his ex-wife, the Game of Thrones starlet, who "reactivated" their divorce proceedings in March after reaching a temporary child custody arrangement for their two kids in October.
Previously, the Dark Phoenix star opened up about her split from the Jonas brothers while conversing with British Vogue.
“I mean, those were the worst few days of my life,” Turner said.
She added, “I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States, and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out.”
To note, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner officially announced the end of “four wonderful years of marriage” on September 6.