Khloé Kardashian shares bittersweet moments of motherhood

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about her bitter-sweet motherhood moments in the new episode of The Kardashians.
During the Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Khloé went to her sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s house where Khloe shared her tough routine as a mother.
While talking, Khloé confessed, "Every day after 8:30, when True's asleep, I am, like, crawling."
"Like I'm Leonardo DiCaprio out of Wolf of Wall Street to my bed, like, how do I get there?," she jokingly added.
Khloé went on to share, "Then you wake up again and you do it all, and make the lunches. And I started with the cookie-cutter hearts, for the watermelon. Like, once you start the cute s--- that you're so excited to do, God forbid, you don't."
Despite the exhaustion, Khloé admitted that being a mom is "amazing" and that it's "all you want."
She noted, “It's the weirdest thing. Because you're exhausted and you're like I'm I'm gonna die and then literally when they're asleep by 10, I'm like I miss them. Like get it together Khloé, snap out of it."
Khloé Kardashian shares two kids, True and Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson.