Harshvardhan Rane opens up about initial failure of 'Sanam Teri Kasam'

'Sanam Teri Kasam' marked Mawra Hocane and Harshvardhan Rane's Hindi film debut

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 12, 2025
Harshvardhan Rane opens up about initial failure of 'Sanam Teri Kasam' 

Harshvardhan Rane revealed he was ‘deeply heartbroken’ after Sanam Teri Kasam's failure.

The 2016 movie marked Rane and Mawra Hocane’s debut Hindi film which initially struggled in terms of box office numbers.

While the lead duo’s captivating chemistry received moderate attention, it still failed.

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Rane said,“I was deeply heartbroken when Sanam Teri Kasam failed to make an impact nine years ago.”

Reflecting on the disappointment, he admitted, “Just like a breakup, heartbreak is inevitable. Those who claim to remain unaffected are not being truthful.”

He continued, “While I could pretend the film's failure did not affect me, the reality was that it deeply hurt me.”

Further adding, “I have now moved on and I understand the reason behind the film's low footfall in 2016."

“As newcomers, it was unrealistic to expect audiences to invest in a film featuring unfamiliar faces,” Rane further explained.

Meanwhile, Sanam Teri Kasam’s re-release was a success and Rane called it a perfect gift for Mawra's future.

Meanwhile, days before the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, Mawra Hocane tied the knot with actor Ameer Gilani. 

