Hania Amir embraces true 'Aquarius' spirit in glam birthday photoshoot 

Hania Amir celebrated her 28th birthday with a bold mermaid-inspired photoshoot and a heartfelt poem.
The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress turned to her Instagram on February 12 to offer fans a look into her glam birthday shoot, in which she looked like a mermaid straight out of a fairy tale.
The birthday girl was a sight to behold in a rose-gold silk dress with her hair down, and instead of jewellery she chose to accessories her look with body glitter.
In the post, the Mere Humsafar actresses penned a long poem about being an Aquarius child, the verse began, "Oh, my luminous aqua baby, / my wild and boundless air child-/ happy birthday to you. / you’re soul, heart and light. / be the breeze you’re meant to be, flowing freely, unbound, untamed."
The poem ended with, "Live wildly, love deeply, / and adore the life you weave, for you will always be my favourite air child-/ the wind that carries whispers of joy, the lightness that dances through everything."
Hania Amir concluded her post by sending some extra love to her close friend Azaan Sami Khan, who also wished her birthday on his Instagram.
On the work front, the 28-year-old will be next seen with Bilal Abbas in an upcoming drama, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.