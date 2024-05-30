Kim Kardashian has asked divorce lawyer not to let her astray

Kim Kardashian is reportedly “ashamed” of admitting that she has formed an intimate bond with her divorce lawyer, Laura Wasserman.
On the May 30 episode of The Kardashians, Ryan Murphy suggested that the model should star as “best, most expensive divorce lawyer” in a new series, where clients would “tell everything” because of the close bond they share.
The proposal extracted a nice laugh from Kim Kardashian while further prompting her to open up about the relationship she has with her own break-up attorney, as per People.
“I mean there’s even so many fun moments with like Laura Wasserman, and where I’m just like, 'Don't ever let me do this again!” the socialite gave away.
She added, “Then the next [divorce], she would be like 'Hi, you reminded me last time, don’t ever let you do this again.' ”
This was seemingly a reference from Kim Kardashian to her three famous marriages with Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries, and Kanye West, each of which ended with an unfortunate split.
Having held her hand through two of these official separations, the media personality pointed that Laura Wasserman’s guidance is now “enough” to keep her from treading any wrong paths again.
And the lawyer has one extra benefit.
“She just is like.. so funny,” Kim Kardashian laughed again.