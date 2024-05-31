Kate Middleton’s King Parade rehearsal role handed to new key member

Kate Middleton will not be in attendance at the dress rehearsal for upcoming Trooping the Colour ceremony in June.
On Thursday, May 30, Kensington Palace issued a notice confirming that she won’t be seen fulfilling her usual duty as an Inspecting Officer at the traditionally held Colonel’s Review on June 8, 2024.
Instead of her, the said role has now been granted to Lieutenant General James Bucknall, KCB, CBE.
The Princess of Wales has maintained such a low profile since her cancer diagnosis that she has gone as far as not to make a public appearance since the announcement of this sad news.
Currently, Kate Middleton is undergoing chemotherapy. It was only just recently that her first outing for “running solo errands” and “going out with family” in secret was reported by People.
Whether or not will she mark her presence at Trooping the Colour itself on June 15 still remains a question.
It’s however to be noted that the Princess of Wales hasn’t missed a single celebration of this mega day ever since marrying Prince William, who said earlier this month that Kate Middleton is “doing well.”