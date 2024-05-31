Sajal Ali breaks silence 2 years after Ahad Raza Mir divorce

Sajal Ali has shared her views on marriage after her divorce from Ahad Raza Mir.
While conversing with a digital magazine, the Mom starlet voiced her views on marriage, and also the emphasized on the importance of a supportive partner.
Sajal said, “I think our society has inculcated in us since our childhood that it’s alright if we do Masters or PhD but in the end, the person gets to marry.”
She added, “I feel marriage is beautiful, but with a supportive partner, I don’t think you’ll find any difficulty in marriage if you have the support of your spouse.”
The Kuch Ankahi starlet noted, "There's nothing wrong with choosing marriage, especially when you find a supportive partner with whom you can navigate life's journey together."
“Unfortunately, our society portrays marriage in a way that our generation avoids it” she mentioned, adding, “It’s fine if you get married if you have a right partner.”
She continued, if you find the right person, who is there for you and support you, then why not.”
The Yaqeen Ka Safar lead shared, “Life should not just be about marriage, but yes it is a beautiful part of life if you have a right partner to support you in every way.”
To note, Sajal Ali tied the knot with co-star Ahad Raza Mir in March 2020 and they split the following year and were legally divorced in March 2022.