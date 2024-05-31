Entertainment

Malaika Arora shares first post amid breakup with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have reportedly called it quits

  • by Web Desk
  • May 31, 2024
Malaika Arora shares first post after Arjun Kapoor breakup
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have reportedly called it quits 

Malaika Arora shared a cryptic note as her breakup rumors with longtime beau Arjun Kapoor made headlines. 

Amid all the buzz, Malaika took to her Instagram stories and dropped a cryptic post about having the 'greatest treasure' in the form of people, who are there to support and bring out the best in you during hard times.

“Good Morning. The greatest treasure on Earth are the people who love and support us. They cannot be bought or replaced and each of us has only a few of them,” the 50-year-old’s cryptic post read.

جنگ نیوز

Netizens linked Malaika’s latest post to a report which claimed that the newly separated pair “will continue to give each other the same respect despite parting ways.”

The supposed breakup of Malaika and Arjun has sent shockwaves all through B-town. On Friday, sources revealed that the couple mutually decided to end their five year long relationship.

“They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other,” an insider claimed. 

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor would often treat fans to photos of each other on their respective social media handles with loved up captions, serving major goals for other couples out there.

