Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra kicks off ‘The Bluff’ filming in Australia

Priyanka Chopra will portray the role of a former pirate in Frank E Flowers' ‘The Bluff'

  • by Web Desk
  • May 31, 2024
Priyanka Chopra kicks off ‘The Bluff’ filming in Australia
Priyanka Chopra kicks off ‘The Bluff’ filming in Australia

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has officially commenced filming for her new Hollywood flick The Bluff.

The Citadel actress took to her Instagram account on Friday to share the update about her highly anticipated project.

Priyanka posted a picture of The Bluff  script with a caption, “it begins”, hinting that the filming has began on her new project.

The photo showcased the title of the film, The Bluff, and the names of screenwriter Joe Ballarini and director Frank E Flowers.

Prior to this, Priyanka also shared a reel on her Instagram,  featuring her journey to Australia with daughter Malti Marie Jonas for the filming of The Bluff.

The movie is an AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studio's joint project and it will be streamed on Prime Video.

As per the reports, Priyanka Chopra will play the role of a former female pilot in the movie, alongside Karl Urban.

Moreover, the release date and other details of the project are still under wraps.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in Love Again alongside Sam Heughan in 2023.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash

Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Hollywood News

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
‘Normal People’ director quashes season 2 rumors: ‘no plans’
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
‘Moana 2’ becomes most viewed trailer in Disney and Pixar history
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Hugh Jackman weighs in on struggle of training for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' at 55
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite following divorce rumors
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Camila Cabello gives ‘selfish’ reason for doing 2 new songs with Drake
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Kim Kardashian has asked divorce lawyer not to let her astray
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Ryan Gosling to star alongside Sandra Hüller in ‘Project Hail Mary’ adaptation
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Justin Bieber gifts Hailey Bieber diamond ring at vow renewal ceremony
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Malala Yousafzai makes surprise cowgirl cameo in 'We Are Lady Parts' Season 2
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Netflix ‘The Umbrella Academy’ begins ‘final countdown’ with season 4 trailer
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman trapped in ‘A Family Affair’ in new Netflix film: Trailer
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Katy Perry calls for immediate ceasefire in Rafah, Gaza