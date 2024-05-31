Priyanka Chopra kicks off ‘The Bluff’ filming in Australia

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has officially commenced filming for her new Hollywood flick The Bluff.
The Citadel actress took to her Instagram account on Friday to share the update about her highly anticipated project.
Priyanka posted a picture of The Bluff script with a caption, “it begins”, hinting that the filming has began on her new project.
The photo showcased the title of the film, The Bluff, and the names of screenwriter Joe Ballarini and director Frank E Flowers.
Prior to this, Priyanka also shared a reel on her Instagram, featuring her journey to Australia with daughter Malti Marie Jonas for the filming of The Bluff.
The movie is an AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studio's joint project and it will be streamed on Prime Video.
As per the reports, Priyanka Chopra will play the role of a former female pilot in the movie, alongside Karl Urban.
Moreover, the release date and other details of the project are still under wraps.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in Love Again alongside Sam Heughan in 2023.