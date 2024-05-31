Ben Affleck, wife Jennifer Lopez attend daughter Violet's milestone graduation

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • May 31, 2024
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez put on a united front at daughter Violet’s graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 30 amid rising tensions in their marriage.

Affleck’s ex-wife and Violet’s mom Jennifer Garner, 51 and the other two children Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, as well as JLO’s twins, Max and Emme were all attendees at the Los Angeles school’s commencement.

Shortly after the glitzy event, JLO was spotted happily chatting away with her kids,  “She seemed upbeat and engaged,” an onlooker revealed.

A source connected to JLO previously told PEOPLE, “They reunited at a graduation ceremony.”

Prior to this, the two have not been photographed together since May 19.

The couple, who eloped in Las Vegas in 2022, 20 years after they first dated and broke up, have been living apart recently.

The On the Floor crooner lives in the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion while the Ad Astra star stays at a rental home just a few miles away.

On the work front, Ben Affleck is busy filming the Accountant 2 in the Los Angeles area.

Whereas, Jennifer Lopez has been busy promoting her new hit Netflix film The Atlas. 

