Sports

Hassan Ali shares words of wisdom in his social media post

Hassan Ali has been playing for Warwickshire in the English County Championship Division One

  May 31, 2024
Hassan Ali shares words of wisdom in his social media post
Hassan Ali shares words of wisdom in his social media post

Fast bowler Hasan Ali is currently in England for cricket matches after initially being selected in an 18-member squad for both Ireland and England.

Hasan was officially picked in the squad for Ireland and is now in England as cover for Haris, who has been recovering from a groin problem since February.

Taking to his Instagram account, Hasan Ali shared pictures of himself posing on the streets of the UK. 

In the caption, he shared words of wisdom, stating, "Happiness is an attitude. We either make ourselves miserable, or happy and strong. The amount of work is the same," along with the hashtag #32, which is his shirt number.

Shortly after he posted his pictures, fans swarmed the comment section with sweet remarks.

One fan wrote, “In Sha Allah you will comeback even greater in PSL and for Pakistan.”

Another fan simply referred to him as a "champ," while another praised his appearance, calling him "Mr. Handsome."

Hasan Ali, known for his impressive record of 60 wickets in 50 T20 matches, hasn't played for Pakistan in this format since the Asia Cup in September 2022.

However, his recent performance in the Pakistan Super League, where he took 14 wickets while representing Karachi Kings, earned him consideration.

Moreover, he has been playing for Warwickshire in the English County Championship Division One.

