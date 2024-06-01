Kate Middleton plans surprise comeback to public view

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
Kate Middleton may reportedly make a surprise appearance at this year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony in June, as sources suggest that the ailing Princess of Wales is planning to shock royal enthusiasts.

The Daily Mail on Friday, May 31, reported that while it has been confirmed by Kensington Palace that Kate will not be a part of the Colonel’s Review, the official Trooping rehearsal, on June 8, she might be planning something else entirely.

As per sources, while Kate may not be able to attend King Charles’ birthday celebrations at the main Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 15, she may as well appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside other senior royals or the RAF Flypast.

This comes days after Palace sources shared that the Princess of Wales, who is undergoing preventative chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer, will only return to public-facing duties when her doctors give her the green light.

In the same vein, they also assured that Kate is expected to make a full recovery, although her diary remains empty for the rest of the year as per recent reports.

Kate Middleton announced on March 22 that she was being treated for cancer that was found after she underwent abdominal surgery in January of this year. King Charles has also been diagnosed with cancer.

Royal News

