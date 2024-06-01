Eminem insults while filming his 3 daughters in new music video

Eminem brutally insulted his three daughters without breaks in latest track, Houdini, then went on to star those youngsters in its music video.
Released on Friday, May 31, the song features Alaina Scott (31), Hailie Jade Scott (28), and Stevie Laine Scott (22), all of whom he had with ex-wife Kim Scott.
In the rap written for this new drop, the rapper openly called his kids “brats,” although they seemingly didn’t mind making an appearance in its recording despite that.
Taking a huge eye-brow raising swipe at his off-springs, he dissed, “F**k my own kids, they're brats. They can screw off, them and you all.”
Then, Eminem moved on to take a dig at his manager, Paul Rosenberg, saying, “You too, Paul, got two b*lls, big as RuPaul’s.”
Houdini happens to be the first single on his forthcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady, which will make a worldwide debut somewhere in summer with no specific release date announced yet.
In this same song, the artist targeted Megan Thee Stallion for being shot in foot by Tory Lanez.
For both of these aims, Eminem has been mega criticized as well as boycotted by his listeners, according to Daily Mail.