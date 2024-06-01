Paris Hilton presents ‘Infinite Icon’ album after nearly 2 decades

Paris Hilton has finally raised the stakes for releasing her career’s second ever album, Infinite Icon.
According to an official Instagram announcement, it will make a worldwide debut on September 6, 2024, which is almost two decades after her first studio record, Paris, came out.
But the good part here is that some of its tracks are going to be broadcasted beforehand, such as the first listed single that shall be coming out in June, although its title has not been unveiled yet.
Paris Hilton marked this celebratory news by uploading a star-studded video on May 29.
In the footage, fellow high-profile celebrities asked her, “What’s the surprise?” as they pleaded the singer to “spill the tea,” but she brushed all of it under the carpet.
The personalities featured were Kris Jenner, Demi Lovato, Lance Bass, Elle Fanning, and Dakota.
While it’s not known why they were specifically chosen for the teaser, fans have crossed fingers for a mega collaboration since Paris Hilton has now given her exciting secret away.
Billboard anyhow hinted earlier in April that she has been once again working on something with Sia, who sang Fame Won’t Love You with her just this year.