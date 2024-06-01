Entertainment

Paris Hilton presents ‘Infinite Icon’ album after nearly 2 decades

Paris Hilton’s new studio record will feature mega stars

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024

Paris Hilton has finally raised the stakes for releasing her career’s second ever album, Infinite Icon.


According to an official Instagram announcement, it will make a worldwide debut on September 6, 2024, which is almost two decades after her first studio record, Paris, came out.

But the good part here is that some of its tracks are going to be broadcasted beforehand, such as the first listed single that shall be coming out in June, although its title has not been unveiled yet.

Paris Hilton marked this celebratory news by uploading a star-studded video on May 29.

In the footage, fellow high-profile celebrities asked her, “What’s the surprise?” as they pleaded the singer to “spill the tea,” but she brushed all of it under the carpet.

The personalities featured were Kris Jenner, Demi Lovato, Lance Bass, Elle Fanning, and Dakota.

While it’s not known why they were specifically chosen for the teaser, fans have crossed fingers for a mega collaboration since Paris Hilton has now given her exciting secret away.

Billboard anyhow hinted earlier in April that she has been once again working on something with Sia, who sang Fame Won’t Love You with her just this year.

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports
Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Entertainment News

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Imtiaz Ali opens up about ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Failure: ‘Unfortunate child
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Austin Butler expresses serious reservations about girlfriend Kaia Gerber
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Ellie Goulding double crosses new surfer beau by hugging ex-husband Casper Jopling
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Kourtney Kardashian drops weekend photo dump with Travis Barker and son Rocky
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Sanjay Dutt pens heartfelt note for mother Nargis on her 95th birthday anniversary
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Adam Rodriguez celebrates 25 years of Jennifer Lopez's 'If You Had My Love’
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Mike Tyson, Jake Paul's ‘highly anticipated' match gets postponed
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Pregnant Deepika Padukone steps out for dinner date with her mother
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed reunite for Sony Liv upcoming series 'Shandur'
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Is Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce looking for acting gigs?
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Kim Kardashian receives ‘best advice’ from grandma Mary Jo Campbell