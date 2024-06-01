Kim Kardashian receives ‘best advice’ from grandma Mary Jo Campbell

Kim Kardashian spent some quality time with her grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, and received “best advice” from her.
Taking to Instagram, the SKIMS founder shared a sweet moment with her grandma.
She captioned the post, “Nothing better than sitting with my grandma and getting the best advice and gossiping together (white heart emoji) I’m so lucky.”
In the heartfelt post, Kim shared that she feels “lucky” to spend quality time with MJ.
Soon after, The Kardashians star posted the snap, her fans flooded the comments section with love for the duo.
A fan commented, "Mj. The one who really made it all happen."
Another wrote, "Grandmas house wall giving heavy grandma vibes with all the frames."
"Really love the both you guys share, may God keep you and your family always happy." the third commented.
Furthermore, Kim also re-shared a picture collage drawing parallels with a throwback photo of Mary Jo on her social media account.
Last week, Kim cleared up the rumours about her feud with sister Kourtney Kardashian.
On the latest episode of their hit series, Kourtney said, “We’re sisters… I think people forget. They always say like, 'How are they gonna get through it?' and they pick sides. Everyone gets really riled up.”
On the other hand Kim nodded in agreement.