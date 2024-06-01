Jordan's princess Rajwa displays growing baby bump on her wedding anniversary

Jordanian princess, Princes Rajwa is pregnant with her first child as she showed off her blossoming baby bump in new royal portraits released on her wedding anniversary this Saturday.
The 30-year-old princess channeled her inner fashionista in an trend-setting red maternity gown by fashion brand Alice and Olivia with billowing sleeves which also also boasted immaculate pleats.
Rajwa added a pair of statement gold and pearl earrings, keeping In with the summer ethereal feel, the images of which were shared on X, formerly Twitter.
As for her hair, Rajwa wore her long brown locks down in waves with one part of her clipped on one side.
In the makeup department, the mom-to-be had her eyes done up perfectly in charcoal colour, light brushes of mascara and a coral gloss to match her gown.
Back in May, the wife of crown Prince Hussein purchased her first baby products from the Peak A Boo baby store located in Amman.
Photos of the royal visit were displayed on the shop’s official Instagram official page with words that read, "We were thrilled to welcome Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein to Peek-a-Boo Store yesterday! It was an honor to have her explore our carefully selected products during this special time!"
Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein exchanged wedding vows on June 1, 2023.