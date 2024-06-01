Lionel Messi places second in most valuable MLS footballers list: Who's first?

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has recently been identified as the MLS's second-most valuable player, ranking just behind his Argentina teammate Thiago Almada.
As per The Mirror, Messi, who's considered one of the greatest footballers ever with eight Ballon d'Or awards, joined the MLS last year after David Beckham convinced him to make the move from Europe.
Since then, Messi has been a game-changer for Inter Miami, leading them to success in the Leagues Cup and improving their league form.
This season, Messi has been crucial in guiding Inter Miami to the top of the MLS table, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists.
The 36-year-old's outstanding performances have earned him a spot among the league's most valuable players, though he's just behind Thiago Almada, who's valued at £17.7 million.
Almada, a 23-year-old star from Atlanta United, has also made his mark this season with three goals and two assists.
He played a key role in ending his team's nine-game winless run with a win over Messi's Inter Miami, providing an assist in the 3-1 victory.
Notably, Almada was part of Argentina's World Cup-winning squad in 2022.
However, with interest from European clubs, Almada's future in the MLS looks uncertain.