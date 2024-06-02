Entertainment

Kylie Jenner, kendall Jenner serve major sisters goal in new gateway

Kylie Jenner and kendall Jenner gave insights into their recent vacay on Instagram

  June 02, 2024
  • June 02, 2024
Kylie Jenner and kendall Jenner, who never hesitate to flaunt their bond, have once again served major sister goals in new vacay snaps.

The duo took to Instagram to give fans glimpses into with their sister’s day out, leaving their followers gushing.

Kendall posted a carousel of pictures and videos from their tropical getaway on Saturday.

In one of the clips, Kendall and Kylie groove to Billie Eilish's song “L’Amour de Ma Vie” from her new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, while drinking in car. However, other video showcased them strolling along a picturesque beach.


Kylie also posted a joint selfie with Kendall, along with an infinity emoji in the caption, referring to her infinite relation among sisters.

In picture the, the Kylie Cosmetic founder could be seen wearing a red square-neck top, while Kendall, dressed in a white tube top. The duo completed their look with a golden loop earing.

Shortly after Kylie’s post, their fans and friend rushed to the comment section to gush over the Jenner sisters' undeniable chemistry.

Hailey Bieber penned "OH MY GOD" under her post, while their half-sister Khloe Kardashian joked, "What magazine cover is this?"

To note, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are also sharing screen on the new season of Hulu’s The Kardashians with older sisters Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian.

