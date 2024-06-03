Kate Middleton, Prince William react to rugby player Rob Burrow’s demise

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reacted to former British rugby star Rob Burrow’s sad death.
Seemingly hopping on Instagram immediately after learning of this news, the Prince of Wales gave an incredibly intimate tribute to the late soul.
“A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart,” he wrote.
Then, Prince William added the athlete’s immensely famous quote, which appears to have a very close meaning to his heart.
“He taught us, ‘In a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream,’ ” he went on.
Closing his note, the Prince of Wales took some time out to remember close ones from Rob Burrow’s family as well as condolences extended by his own wife, Kate Middleton.
He mentioned, “Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya, and Macy,” followed by signing off with the initial of his first name, “W.”
While Lindsey Burrow is Rob Burrow’s spouse, the remaining mentioned names in the note are his children, who are all quite young.
The rugby player died today, on June 2, at Pinderfield’s Hospital, where his loved ones were also present.
According to ESPN, he had fallen ill this week.