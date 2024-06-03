Royal

Kate Middleton, Prince William react to rugby player Rob Burrow’s demise

Kate Middleton, Prince William remember things closest to Rob Burrow

  • by Web Desk
  • June 03, 2024
Kate Middleton, Prince William react to rugby player Rob Burrow’s demise
Kate Middleton, Prince William remember things closest to Rob Burrow

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reacted to former British rugby star Rob Burrow’s sad death.

Seemingly hopping on Instagram immediately after learning of this news, the Prince of Wales gave an incredibly intimate tribute to the late soul.

“A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart,” he wrote.

Then, Prince William added the athlete’s immensely famous quote, which appears to have a very close meaning to his heart.

“He taught us, ‘In a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream,’ ” he went on.

Kate Middleton, Prince William react to rugby player Rob Burrow’s demise

Closing his note, the Prince of Wales took some time out to remember close ones from Rob Burrow’s family as well as condolences extended by his own wife, Kate Middleton.

He mentioned, “Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya, and Macy,” followed by signing off with the initial of his first name, “W.”

While Lindsey Burrow is Rob Burrow’s spouse, the remaining mentioned names in the note are his children, who are all quite young.

The rugby player died today, on June 2, at Pinderfield’s Hospital, where his loved ones were also present.

According to ESPN, he had fallen ill this week.

Donald Trump warns of 'breaking point' for supporters after conviction

Donald Trump warns of 'breaking point' for supporters after conviction
Mass shooting in Akron, Ohio leaves one dead, 24 injured

Mass shooting in Akron, Ohio leaves one dead, 24 injured

Hyderabad ends joint capital status with Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad ends joint capital status with Andhra Pradesh
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ

Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ

Royal News

Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Queen Elizabeth made final balcony appearance on King Charles’ insistence
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
King Charles gifts Princess Beatrice first official public duty
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
King Charles has locked Prince Andrew ‘in dark room’, friend confirms
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Kate Middleton maintains flexible schedule as King Charles returns to work
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
King Charles exchanges beekeeping tips with David Beckham
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
King Charles taps David Beckham for new royal ambassadorship
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Prince Harry branded ‘idiot’ in scathing attack from John Lennon’s son
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Jordan's princess Rajwa displays growing baby bump on her wedding anniversary
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
King Charles to be free of ‘constant danger’ this summer
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
King Charles ‘shocked’ by D-Day veteran’s story at ‘surprise’ visit
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Queen Elizabeth getting excited for winning £16 at horse race revealed
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
King Charles threatens to disown Prince Andrew for not leaving property