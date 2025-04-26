Kate Middleton joins Prince William in honoring late Pope after funeral

  • April 26, 2025
Kate Middleton has joined Prince William in “remembering” Pope Francis after he laid him to rest.

Taking to their Instagram Stories on Saturday, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a tribute to Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

The Royal couple reshared a post from the Vatican, which features a video of Pope Francis being transported through Rome to his final resting place at the Church of Santa Maria Maggiore.

Along the video, the Vatican wrote a lengthy message, which reads, “Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets to watch as his coffin was brought from the Vatican to the Basilica. The Pope is the first in over a century to be buried outside the Vatican, and his entombment was a private event, allowing for those closest to him to pay their respects.”

Resharing the post, Prince William and Kate Middleton wrote, “Today we remember and celebrate the life of Pope Francis."

Prince William at Pope Francis funeral:

The Prince of Wales attended the funeral of the Pope Francis in the Vatican on Saturday.

For the solemn service, the father of two donned a navy suit and black tie as he paid his respects to the coffin of Francis alongside UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer.

