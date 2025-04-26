King Felipe, Queen Letizia make sombre appearance at Pope Francis’ funeral

King Felipe and Queen Letizia mourned the loss of Pope Francis at his funeral mass.
On Saturday, April 26, GB News shared the Spanish Monarch and Queen Consort’s photographs from the late Pope’s last rituals in Rome.
The Royal Couple made a sombre appearance as they arrived in St Peter’s Square to pay their final respects to the late Argentinian pontiff.
In the photos, the King and Queen of Spain were seen dressed in black attires as they joined international royals and key world leaders at the funeral.
For the funeral, Queen Letizia wore a black dress, sheer tights, and a matching veil, and completed her ensemble with black court shoes and handbag.
Meanwhile, King Felipe was captured in a black suit paired with white shirt and black tie.
As per the Vatican protocol, Felipe and Letizia were seated in the front row of St Peter’s Basilica.
Breaking the guidelines, the US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump, who were supposed to sit in the third row, sat besides the Spanish Royals in the first row.
Estonian President Alar Karis separated King Felipe and Queen Letizia from the American President.
King Felipe’s tribute to Pope Francis after his death:
Soon after the Vatican announced Pope Francis’s death, King Felipe extended his “deepest condolences” to His Most Reverend Eminence Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re through the Spanish Royal Family's official Instagram account.
“Most Reverend Eminence: Upon receiving, with profound sadness, the news of the death of His Holiness Pope Francis, I wish to convey to you, on my behalf, on behalf of the Government, and on behalf of the Spanish people, our deepest condolences,” he penned.
The statement continued, “In light of the sorrow caused by his loss, the Queen and the entire Royal Family join me in conveying to the entire Catholic Church our condolences and affection, as well as our prayers for his eternal rest.”
Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on April 21, 2025.