Royal

Prince Harry shares first major statement after King Charles’ UK snub

Prince Harry expresses thoughts on UK visit with BTS video of Invictus Games 10th anniversary

  • by Web Desk
  • June 03, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Prince Harry breaks silence on his UK visit ahead of Trooping the Color event 

Prince Harry delighted fans by releasing behind-the-scenes glimpses of his recent visit to the UK for the 10th anniversary celebration of the Invictus Games, days after his cancer-stricken father King Charles’ snub.

The official X account of The Invictus Games shared the video featuring the Duke of the Sussex, who landed in UK on May 7th without his wife Meghan Markle, to attend the special Thanksgiving service in honour of the multi-sports event at the St. Paul's Cathedral, held on May 8, 2024.


The video was accompanied by a caption that read, “Thank you to everyone who joined us earlier in May to celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives at the #InvictusGames Foundation. Here's a look back at the Service of Thanksgiving from St Paul's Cathedral to celebrate that #IAM10 and #IAMHere."

In the 3-minutes long video, Harry could be seen waving at the people gathered outside the cathedral, it also showcased the prince delivering an empowering speech.

"To each is given the manifestation of the Spirit for the common good,” Harry quoted a verse from the bible.

It is pertinent to know, no member of the royal family attended the celebratory event despite Harry’s invitation, as the royal firm was busy in first annual Garden Party at the Buckingham palace, which was happening nearly 3 miles away from the Cathedral.

However, Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana’s siblings, Charles Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes made an appearance at the service.

Tom Hardy returns to 'Venom: The Last Dance' in spine-chilling trailer: Watch

Tom Hardy returns to 'Venom: The Last Dance' in spine-chilling trailer: Watch
Jenna Ortega departs the Netflix show 'Jurrasic World: Chaos theory', fans react

Jenna Ortega departs the Netflix show 'Jurrasic World: Chaos theory', fans react

Cristiano Ronaldo takes break to 'recharge' soul following Al Nassr's defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo takes break to 'recharge' soul following Al Nassr's defeat
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban

Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban

Royal News

Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Kate Middleton aims to ‘savor every moment’ with her kids amid cancer treatment
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Kate Middleton, Prince William react to rugby player Rob Burrow’s demise
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Queen Elizabeth made final balcony appearance on King Charles’ insistence
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
King Charles gifts Princess Beatrice first official public duty
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
King Charles has locked Prince Andrew ‘in dark room’, friend confirms
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Kate Middleton maintains flexible schedule as King Charles returns to work
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
King Charles exchanges beekeeping tips with David Beckham
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
King Charles taps David Beckham for new royal ambassadorship
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Prince Harry branded ‘idiot’ in scathing attack from John Lennon’s son
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Jordan's princess Rajwa displays growing baby bump on her wedding anniversary
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
King Charles to be free of ‘constant danger’ this summer
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
King Charles ‘shocked’ by D-Day veteran’s story at ‘surprise’ visit