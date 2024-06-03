Prince Harry shares first major statement after King Charles’ UK snub

Prince Harry delighted fans by releasing behind-the-scenes glimpses of his recent visit to the UK for the 10th anniversary celebration of the Invictus Games, days after his cancer-stricken father King Charles’ snub.
The official X account of The Invictus Games shared the video featuring the Duke of the Sussex, who landed in UK on May 7th without his wife Meghan Markle, to attend the special Thanksgiving service in honour of the multi-sports event at the St. Paul's Cathedral, held on May 8, 2024.
The video was accompanied by a caption that read, “Thank you to everyone who joined us earlier in May to celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives at the #InvictusGames Foundation. Here's a look back at the Service of Thanksgiving from St Paul's Cathedral to celebrate that #IAM10 and #IAMHere."
In the 3-minutes long video, Harry could be seen waving at the people gathered outside the cathedral, it also showcased the prince delivering an empowering speech.
"To each is given the manifestation of the Spirit for the common good,” Harry quoted a verse from the bible.
It is pertinent to know, no member of the royal family attended the celebratory event despite Harry’s invitation, as the royal firm was busy in first annual Garden Party at the Buckingham palace, which was happening nearly 3 miles away from the Cathedral.
However, Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana’s siblings, Charles Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes made an appearance at the service.