Taylor Swift garners support from Billy Corgan for album length

  • by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024
Taylor Swift has received the support of the lead singer of the Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan, over the length of her albums.

While conversing with Irish Times, the Smashing Pumpkins musician defended the length of thr Lover crooner 31-song double album, The Tortured Poets Department, and praised her artistic ambition.

"Taylor Swift is one of the most gifted pop artists of all time. How is it a bad thing that she’s releasing more music? I can’t follow that ... You can go on Spotify and just skip it," the rocker told the outlet.

Corgan praised Swift's most recent endeavour while bringing up his group's own three-part record, Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts.

“People complained about the length of my last album, Atum. I thought, Well, just go make your own playlist," he said.

Gorgan continued, “Just listen to the record one time – rag over the six or 10 songs you like and make your own record. Why is this such a strange concept? Have some sense of proportionality.”

He added, "This hyperbolic thing – ‘They ruined Star Wars. My God, this is all too much for me to process' – it’s all a bit childish."

However,Taylor Swift, who released her eleventh studio album, the Tourrtered Poet Department, on April 19, shared that the double album's length resulted from having "written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years."

