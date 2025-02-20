Entertainment

Jake Bongiovi posts sizzling snap to mark Millie Bobby Brown’s 21st birthday

‘Stranger Things’ starlet Millie Bobby Brown rang in her 21st birthday on February 19, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 20, 2025
Jake Bongiovi is celebrating his beloved wife, Millie Bobby Brown’s, 21st birthday!

On his Instagram handle on Wednesday night, February 19, the 22-year-old American model and actor posted a sizzling photo of the Stranger Things starlet, as he marked her special day.

The snap featured Jake capturing a mirror selfie, in what appeared to be their bathroom, in a gray tee with his eyes covered behind stylish sunglasses and shiny hair falling on his forehead.

Beside him was standing the Enola Holmes actress, flaunting her fit body in a red bikini. Sporting a pair of chic sunglasses, Millie looked in the camera as she held her hair on the back of head, striking a sizzling pose.

“Happy 21st baby. I love you so much,” wished the Sweethearts actor.

It is worth mentioning that Millie Bobby Brown’s this year’s birthday marks her first one after tying the knot with Jake Bongiovi in May 2024.

The lovebirds, who started dating in 2021, got engaged in April 2023, followed by getting married the next year.

Moreover, Millie Bobby Brown, via her Instagram account, shared some exciting glimpses from her 21st birthday bash.

“thx for the bday wishes… hi 21,” she captioned alongside the video.

