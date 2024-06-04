Dwayne Johnson shares ‘cheat meal’ amid 'Moana 2' release

Hollywood

‘Moana 2’ is set to release on November 27, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024
Dwayne Johnson has shared his favorite cheat meal amid the most-awaited movie, Moana 2, release.

The Black Adam star shared that he has been on a “strict diet” for months to film for The Smashing Machine.


Dwayne will star as a former UFC fighter, Mark Kerr, in the upcoming drama series.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, he posted a video clip of his cheat meal.

The Rock shared that his “insane” meal includes brioche french toast dipped in whole eggs with vanilla extract and cinnamon and toasted in the air fryer, crushed oreos, syrup and some whipped cream.

He captioned the clip, “Been on a super strict diet for months now (filming the smashing machine) which is making me totally obsessed with food. Don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself - so enjoy your cheat meals, my friends - we’ve earned them. I enjoyed leveling up to Jabba the Hutt gluttony, this past weekend.”

For the unversed, Dwayne will be next seen in Moana 2.

The upcoming movie’s trailer has been viewed by 178 million people in its first 24 hours, making it the most viewed movie trailer in Disney Animation and Pixar history.

Dwayne’s Moana 2 will release on November 27, 2024.

Hollywood News

