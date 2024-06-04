Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer

Buckingham palace has confirmed King Charles III and wife Queen Camilla will be hosting the Emperor and Empress of Japan during their state visit to the UK.
As reported by PEOPLE, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako’s state visit to the U.K. will be from June 25 to June 27, who will be hosted by the Prince of Wales, William, Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie.
The event was initially announced in late April as part of the King's return to public duties amid his cancer treatment.
This dates confirmation update from the Buckingham palace has put an end to speculation regarding the upcoming event.
The 41-year-old Prince will receive the couple on King Charles’ behalf, and accompany them during their Horse Guards Parade for a ceremonial welcome.
Prior to this, Buckingham Palace announced that the royal would postpone outings "which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign," amid British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s election announcement on May 22, 2024.
It is pertinent to note, King Charles has been diagnosed with a type of cancer in January after he underwent enlarge prostate treatment.